12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock increased by 3.93% to $5.55 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, iPower’s trading volume reached 7.2K shares. This is 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) shares moved upwards by 3.56% to $6.97. Trading volume for this security closed at 869, accounting for 0.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 2.96% to $3.13. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 657.0K shares, which is 16.69 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock increased by 1.94% to $9.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 22.7K, accounting for 1.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $338.1 million.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares rose 1.62% to $174.25. Williams-Sonoma’s trading volume hit 195.6K shares by close, accounting for 13.66% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.1 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock moved upwards by 1.52% to $3.33. This security traded at a volume of 11.8K shares come close, making up 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares fell 3.8% to $2.28 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.1K shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares fell 3.49% to $5.26. Oriental Culture Holding’s trading volume hit 30.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.5 million.
- Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock declined by 2.72% to $4.3. Chico’s FAS’s trading volume hit 85.4K shares by close, accounting for 4.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $527.1 million.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares declined by 2.38% to $18.92. This security traded at a volume of 128.6K shares come close, making up 8.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares declined by 1.6% to $34.6. At the close, American Eagle Outfitters’s trading volume reached 589.5K shares. This is 14.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock decreased by 1.55% to $2.48. Kaixin Auto Hldgs’s trading volume hit 1.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $167.2 million.
