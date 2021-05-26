Why Bed Bath & Beyond's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are trading higher after the company announced a partnership with DoorDash for same-day delivery services in the US.

Bed Bath & Beyond is currently up 12.42% to a price of $26.46. The stock's volume is currently 6.36 million, which is roughly 147.71% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.30 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $26.83 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $53.9 and as low as $6.58.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.