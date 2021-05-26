fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.16
331.81
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.07
343.11
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.80
417.44
+ 0.19%

Why Bed Bath & Beyond's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 26, 2021 3:27 pm
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are trading higher after the company announced a partnership with DoorDash for same-day delivery services in the US.

Bed Bath & Beyond is currently up 12.42% to a price of $26.46. The stock's volume is currently 6.36 million, which is roughly 147.71% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.30 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $26.83 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $53.9 and as low as $6.58.

