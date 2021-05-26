fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.16
331.81
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.07
343.11
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.80
417.44
+ 0.19%
TLT
-0.24
139.70
-0.17%
GLD
-0.34
178.29
-0.19%

Why Larimar Therapeutics' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 26, 2021 3:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares are trading lower after the company reported an FDA clinical hold on CTI-1601 clinical program and that the company will not be closing a previously announced private placement financing.

Larimar Therapeutics is currently down 32.02% to a price of $8.72. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.93 million, which is approximately 1092.43% of its previous 30-day average volume of 176.49 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Larimar Therapeutics's stock was $14.05 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $25.87 and a low of $8.0 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

    Wednesday morning, 20 companies set new 52-week lows. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) shares surged 34.4% to $2.7282. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more