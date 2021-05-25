fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.46
332.05
+ 0.14%
DIA
-0.75
344.71
-0.22%
SPY
-0.84
420.01
-0.2%
TLT
+ 1.28
136.90
+ 0.93%
GLD
+ 1.58
174.77
+ 0.9%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
May 25, 2021 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares increased by 9.04% to $4.1 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.1 million, accounting for 1726.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.0 million.
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares moved upwards by 8.12% to $3.86. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 130.4K shares, which is 11.74 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $436.9 million.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $1.02. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 82.6K shares, which is 1.78 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $97.2 million.
  • Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares increased by 4.71% to $3.55. At the close, Brainstorm Cell’s trading volume reached 37.2K shares. This is 5.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $128.9 million.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock rose 3.67% to $2.82. Protagenic Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 235.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares moved upwards by 2.94% to $2.8. Cellect Biotechnology’s trading volume hit 200 shares by close, accounting for 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.9 million.

Losers

  • Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares declined by 11.72% to $15.67 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 110.5K shares, which is 21.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $947.3 million.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares fell 4.48% to $3.84. At the close, Genetic Technologies’s trading volume reached 21.3K shares. This is 2.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $57.7 million.
  • Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ:TLC) shares declined by 2.67% to $6.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 37.5K, accounting for 174.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $260.8 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares decreased by 2.31% to $4.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0K, accounting for 0.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) stock declined by 2.21% to $2.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.4K, accounting for 0.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.7 million.
  • AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock decreased by 1.95% to $1.01. This security traded at a volume of 1.8K shares come close, making up 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $90.4 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares rose 5.3% to $2.38 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Dare Bioscience's trading volume reached 11.9K shares. This is 0.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million. read more