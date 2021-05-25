Why Hydrofarm Holdings' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire House & Garden for $125 million.

Hydrofarm's stock is trading up 7.44% to a price of $57.64. The stock's current volume for the day is 505.69 thousand, which is approximately 67.08% of its previous 30-day average volume of 753.83 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $60.32 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $95.48 and as low as $41.59.

