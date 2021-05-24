fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.50
321.51
+ 1.68%
DIA
+ 1.91
340.13
+ 0.56%
SPY
+ 4.19
410.75
+ 1.01%
TLT
+ 0.51
137.16
+ 0.37%
GLD
+ 0.34
175.70
+ 0.19%

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
May 24, 2021 4:32 pm
Gainers

  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares increased by 2.57% to $5.98 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 40.1K, accounting for 1.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $431.7 million.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $1.37. This security traded at a volume of 2.4K shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock rose 0.99% to $5.05. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.1K shares, which is 2.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares increased by 0.92% to $1.09. This security traded at a volume of 3.8K shares come close, making up 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $170.2 million.

Losers

  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares fell 4.27% to $21.75 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 44.5K shares, which is 2.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) shares decreased by 2.87% to $41.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 90.4K, accounting for 11.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares decreased by 1.45% to $24.53. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.9K shares, which is 1.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $217.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares declined by 1.41% to $260.98. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 97.1K shares, which is 14.68 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 billion.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares fell 1.36% to $26.55. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 10.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares fell 1.32% to $14.99. USA Truck’s trading volume hit 6.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.0 million.

