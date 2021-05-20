fbpx
Why I-MAB's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 20, 2021 3:30 pm
I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares are trading higher after the company showcased early data on Uliledlimab/Atezolizumab combination in advanced cancer settings.

I-Mab's stock has been rising Thursday, up 10.59% to a price of $70.23. The stock's volume is currently 975.26 thousand, which is roughly 216.68% of its recent 30-day volume average of 450.10 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of I-MAB's stock was $55.66 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $67.9 and a low of $20.0 in the past 52 weeks.

