Why Immutep's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 20, 2021 3:26 pm
Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares are trading higher after the company announced the publication of TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 abstracts for ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting.

Immutep's stock has been rising Thursday, up 15.53% to a price of $4.7. The stock's volume is currently 7.24 million, which is roughly 626.9% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.16 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.27 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $7.95 and as low as $1.03.

