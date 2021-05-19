12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 4.13% to $2.52 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Aehr Test Systems’s trading volume hit 866.9K shares by close, accounting for 231.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $59.4 million.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $9.0. At the close, EMCORE’s trading volume reached 11.4K shares. This is 2.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.5 million.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares moved upwards by 2.37% to $243.0. At the close, Synopsys’s trading volume reached 108.2K shares. This is 10.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $37.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares rose 1.93% to $1.58. This security traded at a volume of 600 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.5 million.
- Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares moved upwards by 1.71% to $5.34. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0K shares, which is 1.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.1 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 1.29% to $0.48. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.4K, accounting for 0.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.0 million.
Losers
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) stock declined by 7.18% to $4.66 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.9K, accounting for 21.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock declined by 6.45% to $49.09. At the close, Cisco Systems’s trading volume reached 4.9 million shares. This is 24.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) stock fell 5.07% to $4.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.3K, accounting for 0.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.5 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares declined by 3.67% to $5.26. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 58.81 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock decreased by 2.83% to $7.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 200, accounting for 0.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.0 million.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock fell 2.42% to $2.42. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 54.0K shares, which is 11.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $64.2 million.
