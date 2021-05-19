What's Up With Enphase Energy And First Solar Today?

Shares of several solar stocks including Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) and First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) are trading higher, potentially on optimism towards President Biden's clean energy plan.

Enphase Energy delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy solutions that connect solar generation, energy storage, and management on one intelligent platform.

Enphase Energy's stock was trading 6.15% higher at $130.04 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $229.04 and a 52-week low of $37.21.

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity.

First Solar's stock was trading 2.8% higher at $74.42 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $112.50 and a 52-week low or $43.18.