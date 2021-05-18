Why Diana Shipping's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a sustainability-linked loan facility with ABN AMRO Bank, through six wholly-owned subsidiaries, in the amount of US$91 million.

Diana Shipping's stock has been rising Tuesday, up 10.6% to a price of $4.29. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.31 million, about 124.89% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.05 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Diana Shipping's stock was $3.4 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.28 and a low of $1.3 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.