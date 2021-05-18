fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.55
322.86
+ 0.48%
DIA
-0.74
344.39
-0.22%
SPY
-0.15
415.67
-0.03%

Why Chevron's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byRandy Elias
May 18, 2021 11:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares are trading lower after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake in the company.

Buffett’s firm nearly halved its stake in Chevron, cutting it down to $2.48 billion at the end of the quarter, from $4.1 billion at the beginning of the year, filings show.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream.

Chevron's stock was trading about 2% lower at $107.13 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $113.11 and a 52-week low of $65.16.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Oil Stocks Trade Higher As Winter Weather Hits Texas Hard

The shares of several oil companies are trading higher Tuesday as oil prices gain amid freezing weather and rolling blackouts in Texas, which has shut refineries and wells in the state and curbed supply. read more

Oil Stocks Are Trading Lower On API Data

The shares of several oil companies are trading lower Thursday after American Petroleum Institute data released on Wednesday showed a build in U.S. crude oil inventories. read more

Why Oil Stocks Are Moving Higher Today

The shares of several oil companies are trading higher on Thursday as oil prices gain following a Saudi Arabia supply cut agreement. EIA also reported a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude inventories. read more

Why Oil And Energy Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

The shares of oil companies were trading lower on Tuesday as oil prices gain on supply concerns after Iran seized a South Korean vessel. Investors also continue to watch output cut talks between OPEC+ producers. read more