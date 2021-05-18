Why Chevron's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares are trading lower after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake in the company.

Buffett’s firm nearly halved its stake in Chevron, cutting it down to $2.48 billion at the end of the quarter, from $4.1 billion at the beginning of the year, filings show.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream.

Chevron's stock was trading about 2% lower at $107.13 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $113.11 and a 52-week low of $65.16.