Why Trip.com Group Is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights
May 17, 2021
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $50 per share.

Trip.com Group is currently up 4.31% to a price of $39.01. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.57 million, about 81.18% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.40 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Trip.com Group's stock was $38.98 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $45.19 and a low of $22.35 in the past 52 weeks.

