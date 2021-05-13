12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock rose 9.29% to $4.82 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.3 million shares, which is 8.85 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock increased by 8.93% to $6.46. Trading volume for this security closed at 38.2K, accounting for 5.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $48.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) shares rose 7.57% to $3.55. At the close, Ovid Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 37.6K shares. This is 1.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.6 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares rose 5.21% to $5.85. This security traded at a volume of 3.3K shares come close, making up 1.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares rose 5.01% to $0.53. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 118.9K shares, which is 0.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $124.8 million.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $8.91. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 17.4K shares, which is 0.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $253.8 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock declined by 16.94% to $1.03 during Thursday’s after-market session. PolarityTE’s trading volume hit 330.2K shares by close, accounting for 6.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) shares fell 11.91% to $63.0. At the close, Fate Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 182.1K shares. This is 17.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock decreased by 11.91% to $6.66. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 31.1K shares, which is 3.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) shares declined by 10.38% to $7.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.7K, accounting for 0.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.7 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares decreased by 8.83% to $1.55. At the close, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 13.7K shares. This is 11.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.1 million.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares declined by 7.85% to $1.41. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.2K shares, which is 0.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.