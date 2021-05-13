What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is surging on Thursday as retail traders band together in an attempt to "squeeze" the stock higher.

What Happened: AMC reported first-quarter financial results on May 6. The company reported an earnings loss of $1.42 per share, missing the estimate for a loss of $1.26 per share. It reported quarterly revenue of $147.4 million, which came in below the estimate of $153.61 million.

“We started 2021 with the same conviction, drive and commitment that saw AMC successfully navigate the most challenging 12-month period in AMC’s century-long history," said Adam Aron, president and CEO of AMC. "We finally can now say that we are looking at an increasingly favorable environment for movie-going and for AMC as a company over the coming few months."

Why It Matters: AMC's stock is trending on social media platforms.

On Twitter, #AMCSqueeze is trending as investors discuss a potential short squeeze for the stock. Short squeeze price action became popular after shares of GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) rocketed higher earlier this year as traders on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets made posts asking others to help push the stock higher.

AMC is currently trending on r/wallstreetbets with posts asking traders to buy and hold the stock. AMC is also a top trending ticker on Stocktwits as posts flood the platform expressing similar intentions.

Price Action: AMC traded as high as $20.36 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period. At last check Thursday, the stock was up 15% at $11.88.

Photo by SridharSaraf from Flickr.