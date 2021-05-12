12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares increased by 21.5% to $10.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Navios Maritime Holdings’s trading volume hit 8.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.9 million.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares rose 4.83% to $4.34. Trading volume for this security closed at 613, accounting for 0.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock increased by 4.63% to $2.03. This security traded at a volume of 9.9K shares come close, making up 1.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $61.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock rose 2.89% to $0.89. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 200.7K shares, which is 7.98 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $33.1 million.
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) shares moved upwards by 2.75% to $23.52. At the close, Hawaiian Holdings’s trading volume reached 68.6K shares. This is 7.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares moved upwards by 2.56% to $22.0. At the close, Star Bulk Carriers’s trading volume reached 7.3K shares. This is 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
Losers
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares fell 9.84% to $21.45 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 169.4K shares come close, making up 6.95% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) stock decreased by 6.68% to $9.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.9K, accounting for 5.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares fell 3.12% to $4.36. At the close, Gaucho Group Holdings’s trading volume reached 195 shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.5 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares declined by 2.96% to $2.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.2K, accounting for 0.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock fell 2.81% to $1.04. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.9K shares, which is 0.36 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $99.8 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares declined by 2.2% to $9.81. This security traded at a volume of 3.1K shares come close, making up 0.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $402.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.