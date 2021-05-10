12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock increased by 11.34% to $15.9 during Monday’s after-market session. CarParts.com’s trading volume hit 123.4K shares by close, accounting for 7.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $804.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock increased by 8.84% to $17.35. This security traded at a volume of 93.7K shares come close, making up 5.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $530.4 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares rose 6.78% to $31.95. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 61.42 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 3.27% to $2.52. Vinco Ventures’s trading volume hit 6.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $69.1 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock rose 3.05% to $6.4. Wah Fu Education Group’s trading volume hit 150 shares by close, accounting for 0.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.0 million.
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) stock rose 2.38% to $63.92. Trading volume for this security closed at 575.2K, accounting for 20.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion.
Losers
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock decreased by 13.98% to $5.6 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, CarLotz’s trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 26.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock declined by 3.82% to $16.63. At the close, Vuzix’s trading volume reached 115.6K shares. This is 1.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) stock fell 3.65% to $29.35. At the close, American Public Education’s trading volume reached 6.5K shares. This is 4.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $547.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock declined by 3.01% to $68.04. This security traded at a volume of 33.0K shares come close, making up 7.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock decreased by 2.08% to $8.02. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.1K, accounting for 0.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $286.8 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares declined by 1.94% to $0.51. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 384.9K shares, which is 0.36 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $327.6 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.