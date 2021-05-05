Why Activision's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported first-quarter earnings results and issued guidance.

"Our employees continue to demonstrate exceptional performance under challenging circumstances," said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. "That relentless drive across our franchises produced strong first quarter results that were well ahead of expectations. Our continued overperformance enables us to raise our outlook for the full year."

Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of largest PC video game publishers.

The stock was trading 3.90% at $92.15 per share at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $104.53 and a 52-week low of $66.59.