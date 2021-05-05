fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.03
328.11
+ 0.61%
DIA
+ 1.34
340.19
+ 0.39%
SPY
+ 1.70
414.05
+ 0.41%
TLT
-0.18
139.64
-0.13%
GLD
+ 0.52
166.04
+ 0.31%

Why Activision's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byTyree Gorges
May 5, 2021 10:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Activision's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported first-quarter earnings results and issued guidance.

"Our employees continue to demonstrate exceptional performance under challenging circumstances," said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. "That relentless drive across our franchises produced strong first quarter results that were well ahead of expectations. Our continued overperformance enables us to raise our outlook for the full year."

Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of largest PC video game publishers. 

The stock was trading 3.90% at $92.15 per share at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $104.53 and a 52-week low of $66.59.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares were trading lower Friday as video game companies dip following Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) earnings. read more

Why Unity Software's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Unity Software (NYSE: U) shares were trading lower Friday, potentially in sympathy with Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) after it fell on third-quarter results. read more

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares jumped 64.9% to $7.75 after the company reported an order for 200,000 sugarBEAT sensors. read more

28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares rose 46.6% to $5.44 in pre-market trading after the company announced it acquired Kuur Therapeutics. read more