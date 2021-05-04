fbpx
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
May 4, 2021 4:33 pm
Gainers

  • Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock moved upwards by 7.75% to $2.64 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Obalon Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 1.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.4 million.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares rose 7.35% to $22.48. At the close, Organogenesis Holdings’s trading volume reached 25.1K shares. This is 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock increased by 7.21% to $2.08. Xenetic Biosciences’s trading volume hit 4.6K shares by close, accounting for 1.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
  • Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares rose 3.7% to $0.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.2K, accounting for 0.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
  • Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) stock moved upwards by 3.08% to $12.36. Immatics’s trading volume hit 6.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.78% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $777.5 million.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares moved upwards by 2.83% to $3.27. This security traded at a volume of 778.4K shares come close, making up 20.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $289.8 million.

Losers

  • Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares decreased by 5.91% to $4.94 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9 million, accounting for 33.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $89.5 million.
  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares decreased by 5.6% to $25.14. ChemoCentryx’s trading volume hit 323.1K shares by close, accounting for 67.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares fell 4.35% to $1.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 473, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock fell 3.74% to $1.03. At the close, Adamis Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 814.0K shares. This is 12.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $153.3 million.
  • BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares fell 3.69% to $4.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 932.1K, accounting for 91.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.2 million.
  • Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares declined by 3.67% to $1.05. At the close, Regulus Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 6.8K shares. This is 0.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $76.1 million.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares increased by 25.93% to $168.77 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 47.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.