12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares increased by 25.93% to $168.77 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 47.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion. read more