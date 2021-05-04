12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shares increased by 5.13% to $82.94 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.2K, accounting for 4.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares moved upwards by 4.08% to $91.58. Trading volume for this security closed at 69.3K, accounting for 18.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares rose 3.88% to $52.9. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 94.3K shares, which is 11.41 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) stock rose 3.26% to $316.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.7K, accounting for 1.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares moved upwards by 2.43% to $37.47. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.9K shares, which is 0.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares increased by 2.42% to $1.69. At the close, Sphere 3D's trading volume reached 2.0K shares. This is 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
Losers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock fell 15.16% to $5.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. SemiLEDs's trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 201.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares fell 5.73% to $315.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.0K, accounting for 1.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares decreased by 4.52% to $13.75. At the close, Intrusion's trading volume reached 2.2K shares. This is 0.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $242.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares fell 3.84% to $8.27. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.1K shares, which is 0.94 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock declined by 3.32% to $23.3. McAfee's trading volume hit 136.5K shares by close, accounting for 12.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) stock decreased by 3.09% to $41.51. This security traded at a volume of 32.3K shares come close, making up 6.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
