12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock rose 5.95% to $88.25 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Chegg’s trading volume reached 541.9K shares. This is 30.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.5 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock moved upwards by 2.23% to $1.83. At the close, ZHONGCHAO’s trading volume reached 24.3K shares. This is 0.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $45.5 million.
- Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) stock increased by 2.15% to $17.99. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s trading volume hit 2.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $786.5 million.
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) stock increased by 2.05% to $1.99. At the close, Iconix Brand Group’s trading volume reached 200 shares. This is 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.7 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $1.53. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 906 shares, which is 0.13 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) stock rose 1.94% to $2.1. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.6K shares, which is 0.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.8 million.
Losers
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock declined by 9.1% to $94.51 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 379.7K, accounting for 58.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock fell 3.63% to $11.71. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.5K shares, which is 0.54 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.2 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock fell 2.74% to $2.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 203.3K shares, which is 1.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $973.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares declined by 2.61% to $0.63. Naked Brand Group’s trading volume hit 3.6 million shares by close, accounting for 2.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $405.2 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares fell 2.19% to $1.34. At the close, XpresSpa Group’s trading volume reached 24.8K shares. This is 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.0 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock decreased by 2.19% to $2.68. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 768 shares, which is 0.23 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.4 million.
