12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock rose 9.45% to $16.2 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 14.9K, accounting for 4.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.3 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares rose 6.94% to $4.93. This security traded at a volume of 959 shares come close, making up 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) stock increased by 5.76% to $2.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 612 shares, which is 0.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
- Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock increased by 3.28% to $6.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 331.0K shares, which is 111.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock rose 2.72% to $7.91. Kopin's trading volume hit 31.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $722.0 million.
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares moved upwards by 2.34% to $19.21. This security traded at a volume of 222.6K shares come close, making up 28.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) stock declined by 19.9% to $9.06 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.5 million, accounting for 477.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) stock declined by 6.75% to $16.87. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.8K shares, which is 0.99 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $600.9 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock fell 4.14% to $1.16. This security traded at a volume of 14.5K shares come close, making up 0.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.4 million.
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) stock fell 3.83% to $7.8. This security traded at a volume of 317.8K shares come close, making up 45.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $786.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) shares decreased by 3.64% to $2.12. At the close, Alithya Group's trading volume reached 815 shares. This is 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $176.8 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 3.42% to $1.13. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 145.1K shares, which is 0.76 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.
