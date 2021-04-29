fbpx
Why Are Bitcoin-Related Stocks Trading Lower?

byRandy Elias
April 29, 2021 4:04 pm
Why Are Bitcoin-Related Stocks Trading Lower?

Shares of several bitcoin-related stocks such as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.

Marathon Digital Holdings focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines.

The stock was trading approximately 9% lower at $34.35. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.41.

Riot Blockchain operates in a single segment of cryptocurrency mining.

The stock was trading approximately 9% lower at $39.78 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $79.50 and a 52-week low of $1.03.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide.

The stock was trading approximately 5% lower at $642.59 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,315 and a 52-week low of $109.64.

