Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Benitec Biopharma's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Benitec Biopharma's Stock Today

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) is currently down 24.48% to a price of $4.12. The stock's volume is currently 1.10 million, which is roughly 20.92% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.25 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Benitec Biopharma shares are trading lower after the company increased its previously announced bought deal offering of common stock to 3.03 million shares price at $4.25 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Benitec Biopharma's stock was $4.34 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $12.52 and a low of $2.3 in the past 52 weeks.

