fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
341.26
-0.33%
DIA
-1.18
341.03
-0.35%
SPY
+ 0.04
417.50
+ 0.01%
TLT
-0.34
138.98
-0.25%
GLD
-0.17
166.58
-0.1%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Benitec Biopharma's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 28, 2021 11:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The Price And Volume Action In Benitec Biopharma's Stock Today

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) is currently down 24.48% to a price of $4.12. The stock's volume is currently 1.10 million, which is roughly 20.92% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.25 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Benitec Biopharma shares are trading lower after the company increased its previously announced bought deal offering of common stock to 3.03 million shares price at $4.25 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Benitec Biopharma's stock was $4.34 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $12.52 and a low of $2.3 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares climbed 21.3% to $4.27 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $6 per share. read more

25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) rose 16.1% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after jumping around 27% on Tuesday. The company is scheduled to report Q1 earnings today. read more

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares climbed 60.2% to close at $5.64 on Monday after the company announced the commercial launch of a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and the Flu. read more

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) jumped 46% to $5.14 after the company announced the commercial launch of a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and the Flu. read more