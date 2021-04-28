fbpx
QQQ
-0.68
340.83
-0.2%
DIA
-1.06
340.91
-0.31%
SPY
+ 0.58
416.96
+ 0.14%

Why MicroVision's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
April 28, 2021 10:23 am
MicroVision Inc (NASDAQ:MVIS) is moving higher on Wednesday morning after the company announced the completion of its long-range Lidar sensor A-Sample hardware and development platform.

What Happened: MicroVision put out a press release detailing the product completion. 

“I believe our differentiated, high-performance lidar sensor has the potential to advance autonomous driving and active safety systems beyond current sensors announced in the automotive market. I expect that a version of this lidar sensor could be available for sale, in initial quantities, in the third or fourth quarter of 2021,” said CEO Sumit Sharma. 

MicroVision is scheduled to report first-quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday. 

Price Action: MicroVision has traded as high as $28.00 and as low as $0.24 over a 52-week period. 

The stock was up 17% to $23.73 at last check Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of MicroVision.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

