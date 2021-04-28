Microvision's Stock Stages Epic Reversal

On April 21, the bulls took control of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) at $10.33 a share. Three trading days later, this Monday, shares closed at $26.44.

But the bears crushed it on Tuesday. MicroVision opened at $27.63 and closed at $20.16, a drop of about 24%.

See also: Best Stocks Under $5

Shares are trading higher Wednesday morning, but considering the magnitude of Tuesday's sell-off, it’s a relatively small move. There’s a good chance that the bears take over once more and push MVSI lower.

See Also: What Went Down With MicroVision Stock?