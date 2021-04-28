fbpx
QQQ
-0.86
341.01
-0.25%
DIA
-1.17
341.02
-0.34%
SPY
+ 0.41
417.13
+ 0.1%
TLT
-0.20
138.84
-0.14%
GLD
-0.39
166.80
-0.23%

Microvision's Stock Stages Epic Reversal

byMark Putrino
April 28, 2021 9:38 am
Microvision's Stock Stages Epic Reversal

On April 21, the bulls took control of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) at $10.33 a share. Three trading days later, this Monday, shares closed at $26.44.

But the bears crushed it on Tuesday. MicroVision opened at $27.63 and closed at $20.16, a drop of about 24%.

Shares are trading higher Wednesday morning, but considering the magnitude of Tuesday's sell-off, it’s a relatively small move. There’s a good chance that the bears take over once more and push MVSI lower.

mvsi.png

Related Articles

Why This Tech Stock Looks Like It's Breaking Out

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) traded sharply higher Friday morning, running over 40%. read more

This Reddit Stock Looks Ready To Break Out Soon

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) started trending Thursday, most likely after the stock gapped higher. read more

Could Microvision Stock Break Out Soon?

Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares pulled back Thursday after a sharp rally, falling 16.23% to $15.54. Here's a look at the stock's technical levels.  read more

Microvision Stock Gains Ground Monday: Technical Levels To Watch

Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares traded 3.57% higher Monday, closing at $17.97 with no company news evident to explain the jump.  Here's a look at the stock's technical levels.  read more