Why American Express Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byTyree Gorges
April 26, 2021 11:20 am
Why American Express Stock Is Trading Higher Today

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares are trading higher after mutliple firms maintained positive ratings and raised their respective price targets on the stock following the first-quarter earnings from the company on Friday.

American Express reported GAAP EPS of $2.74 and sales of $9.06 billion.

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. 

American Express shares were trading 3.41% higher to $149.25 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $151.46 and a 52-week low of $76.

