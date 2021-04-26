Why American Express Stock Is Trading Higher Today

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares are trading higher after mutliple firms maintained positive ratings and raised their respective price targets on the stock following the first-quarter earnings from the company on Friday.

American Express reported GAAP EPS of $2.74 and sales of $9.06 billion.

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network.

American Express shares were trading 3.41% higher to $149.25 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $151.46 and a 52-week low of $76.

