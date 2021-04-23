Analyzing The Price Action In Pinterest Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Pinterest's Stock Today

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is currently up 3.72% to a price of $75.25. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.39 million, about 12.26% of its recent 30-day volume average of 11.32 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Pinterest shares are trading higher, potentially in sympathy with social media peer Snap, which gained following strong Q1 results and upbeat Q2 guidance. Pinterest reports earnings next week.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $77.04 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $89.9 and as low as $15.82.

