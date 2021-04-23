Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in U.S. Xpress Enterprises's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In U.S. Xpress Enterprises's Stock Today

U.S. Xpress Enterprises's (NYSE:USX) stock has been falling Friday, down 5.52% to a price of $8.96. The stock's volume is currently 96.99 thousand, which is roughly 30.45% of its recent 30-day volume average of 318.49 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares are trading lower after Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of U.S. Xpress Enterprises's stock was $10.64 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $12.33 and a low of $3.37 in the past 52 weeks.

