Why First Solar Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 22, 2021 10:46 am
The Price And Volume Action In First Solar's Stock Today

First Solar's (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock is trading up 5.38% to a price of $87.75. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.52 million, which is approximately 67.57% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.25 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: First Solar shares are trading higher after Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised its price target from $65 to $84 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $83.71 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $112.5 and as low as $37.92.

Movers Trading Ideas

