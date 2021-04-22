Why Lordstown Motors's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Lordstown Motors's Stock Today

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is currently down 2.45% to a price of $9.32. The stock's volume is currently 2.16 million, which is roughly 20.28% of its recent 30-day volume average of 10.65 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Lordstown Motors shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $21 to $10.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $16.3 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $31.57 and fallen to a low of $8.79.

