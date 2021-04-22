fbpx
QQQ
-0.26
339.60
-0.08%
DIA
-0.55
341.79
-0.16%
SPY
-0.04
416.13
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.08
139.70
+ 0.06%
GLD
-0.97
169.09
-0.58%

Why Lordstown Motors's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 22, 2021 10:42 am
The Price And Volume Action In Lordstown Motors's Stock Today

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is currently down 2.45% to a price of $9.32. The stock's volume is currently 2.16 million, which is roughly 20.28% of its recent 30-day volume average of 10.65 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Lordstown Motors shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $21 to $10.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $16.3 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $31.57 and fallen to a low of $8.79.

