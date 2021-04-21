fbpx
Why Fennec Pharmaceuticals's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 21, 2021 11:12 am
Fennec Pharmaceuticals's Stock Price And Volume Action

Fennec Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:FENC) stock is trading up 7.71% to a price of $6.67. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 57.39 thousand, about 43.35% of its recent 30-day volume average of 132.38 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are trading higher after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $17 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Fennec Pharmaceuticals's stock was $7.18 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $10.67 and a low of $4.8 in the past 52 weeks.

