fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.49
334.92
+ 0.44%
DIA
+ 2.04
336.16
+ 0.6%
SPY
+ 2.46
409.86
+ 0.6%
TLT
-0.12
139.62
-0.09%
GLD
+ 1.45
165.05
+ 0.87%

Why Cerecor Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 21, 2021 11:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The Price And Volume Action In Cerecor's Stock Today

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) is currently up 8.97% to a price of $2.62. The stock's current volume for the day is 497.10 thousand, which is approximately 113.42% of its previous 30-day average volume of 438.26 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cerecor shares are trading higher after Maxim Group upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $7 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Cerecor's stock was $3.28 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.5 and a low of $1.97 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Cerecor Shares Spike Higher; Traders Circulate Medrxiv.org Report Titled 'CERC-002, a human anti-LIGHT mAb reduces respiratory failure and death in hospitalized COVID-19 ARDS patients'

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.04.03.21254748v1 read more

45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares jumped 66% to $7.00. NanoViricides reported on the strong pan-coronavirus effectiveness of its two COVID-19 clinical drug candidates for which the company is preparing a pre-IND application. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more