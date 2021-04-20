fbpx
QQQ
-3.06
341.94
-0.9%
DIA
-3.17
344.03
-0.93%
SPY
-3.76
419.09
-0.91%
TLT
+ 0.73
138.13
+ 0.53%
GLD
+ 0.63
165.28
+ 0.38%

Why Pinduoduo Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 20, 2021 11:05 am
The Price And Volume Action In Pinduoduo's Stock Today

Pinduoduo's (NASDAQ:PDD) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 5.42% to a price of $127.97. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.34 million, about 15.26% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.77 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Pinduoduo shares are trading lower after China Renaissance downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $158.7 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $212.6 and fallen to a low of $42.77.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

