Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock rose 3.82% to $100.89 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Progressive's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 63.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares rose 3.67% to $11.81. Trading volume for National Security Group's stock is 663 as of 12:40 EST. This is 123.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 2.71% to $3.79. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1K, which is 2.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock rose 2.59% to $78.36. The current volume of 101.1K shares is 24.45% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares increased by 2.47% to $168.28. The current volume of 613 shares is 16.53% of Investors Title's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.7 million.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) shares rose 2.41% to $16.1. Trading volume for Donegal Group's stock is 45.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $484.1 million.

Losers

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares decreased by 10.84% to $3.05 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 52.8K shares is 14.55% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 3.34% to $10.73. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 34.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares fell 2.09% to $3.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 82.7K, which is 28.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.2 million.

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 1.3% to $7.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 67.0K, which is 32.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $397.3 million.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares declined by 1.23% to $28.11. As of 12:40 EST, Global Indemnity Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4K, which is 18.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.8 million.

Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) stock declined by 1.23% to $39.35. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.9K shares, making up 25.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

