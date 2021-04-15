fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.83
331.68
+ 1.44%
DIA
+ 2.63
334.91
+ 0.78%
SPY
+ 3.94
407.64
+ 0.96%
TLT
+ 2.72
135.32
+ 1.97%
GLD
+ 2.92
159.77
+ 1.79%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 15, 2021 12:42 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock rose 3.82% to $100.89 during Thursday's regular session. As of

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock rose 3.82% to $100.89 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Progressive's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 63.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares rose 3.67% to $11.81. Trading volume for National Security Group's stock is 663 as of 12:40 EST. This is 123.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 2.71% to $3.79. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1K, which is 2.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock rose 2.59% to $78.36. The current volume of 101.1K shares is 24.45% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares increased by 2.47% to $168.28. The current volume of 613 shares is 16.53% of Investors Title's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.7 million.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) shares rose 2.41% to $16.1. Trading volume for Donegal Group's stock is 45.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $484.1 million.

Losers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares decreased by 10.84% to $3.05 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 52.8K shares is 14.55% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 3.34% to $10.73. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 34.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares fell 2.09% to $3.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 82.7K, which is 28.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.2 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 1.3% to $7.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 67.0K, which is 32.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $397.3 million.
  • Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares declined by 1.23% to $28.11. As of 12:40 EST, Global Indemnity Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4K, which is 18.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.8 million.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) stock declined by 1.23% to $39.35. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.9K shares, making up 25.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

See also: Cheap Health Insurance

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

