Analyzing The Price Action In DocuSign Stock Today

DocuSign's Stock Price And Volume Action

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is currently up 6.51% to a price of $225.7. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.12 million, about 34.39% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.26 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of software companies are trading higher after the FDA asked US states to pause administration of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine following blood clots in six individuals, which has caused reopening uncertainty. This has driven a rotation back into pandemic plays and work-from-home stocks for the session.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of DocuSign's stock was $224.61 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $290.23 and a low of $86.13 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.