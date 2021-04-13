fbpx
Analyzing The Price Action In vTv Therapeutics Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 13, 2021 10:39 am
vTv Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

vTv Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 33.65% to a price of $3.32. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 47.25 million, about 4825.45% of its recent 30-day volume average of 979.17 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: VTv Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for TTP399 as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of vTv Therapeutics's stock was $2.63 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.75 and a low of $1.44 in the past 52 weeks.

