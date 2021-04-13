fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Zoom Video Communications's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 13, 2021 10:38 am
Zoom Video Communications's Stock Price And Volume Action

Zoom Video Communications's (NASDAQ:ZM) stock is trading up 4.72% to a price of $333.75. The stock's volume is currently 1.08 million, which is roughly 21.13% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.09 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Zoom Video Communications shares are trading higher after the U.S. calls for a pause on J&J's COVID-19 vaccine after blood clotting cases.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $361.75 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $588.84 and fallen to a low of $114.0.

