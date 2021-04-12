Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Nuance Communications's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Nuance Communications's Stock Today

Nuance Communications's (NASDAQ:NUAN) stock has been rising Monday, up 16.71% to a price of $53.01. The stock's volume is currently 45.44 million, which is roughly 1478.59% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.07 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Nuance Communications shares are trading higher after Microsoft announced it will acquire the company for $56 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $45.34 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $51.62 and fallen to a low of $16.45.

