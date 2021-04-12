Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Columbia Property Trust's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Columbia Property Trust's Stock Price And Volume Action

Columbia Property Trust's (NYSE:CXP) stock has been rising Monday, up 1.29% to a price of $17.91. The stock's volume is currently 164.38 thousand, which is roughly 15.99% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.03 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Columbia Property Trust shares are trading higher after BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $18 to $21 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $15.35 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $17.89 and fallen to a low of $10.11.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.