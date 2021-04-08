fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.75
328.87
+ 0.83%
DIA
-0.65
335.03
-0.19%
SPY
+ 0.74
405.83
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 0.99
135.89
+ 0.72%
GLD
+ 1.86
160.89
+ 1.14%

Analyzing The Price Action In Riot Blockchain Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 8, 2021 10:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The Price And Volume Action In Riot Blockchain's Stock Today

Riot Blockchain's (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock is trading up 6.24% to a price of $50.87. The stock's current volume for the day is 3.17 million, which is approximately 13.37% of its previous 30-day average volume of 23.68 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Riot Blockchain shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire Whinstone for $651 million in cash and stock. Strength potentially also in sympathy with the increase in the price of bitcoin.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Riot Blockchain's stock was $46.9 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $79.5 and a low of $0.93 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Riot Blockchain's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Riot Blockchain's Stock Today Riot Blockchain's (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock is trading up 17.58% to a price of $27.89. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 14.03 million, about 42.98% of its recent 30-day volume average of 32.65 million. read more

What Happened To Ebang International (EBON) Stock Today?

Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EBON) shares slid almost 13% in the regular session on Tuesday after the short seller Hindenburg called the company yet another “China Hustle” disguised as a Bitcoin< read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more

31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers read more