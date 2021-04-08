Analyzing The Price Action In Riot Blockchain Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Riot Blockchain's Stock Today

Riot Blockchain's (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock is trading up 6.24% to a price of $50.87. The stock's current volume for the day is 3.17 million, which is approximately 13.37% of its previous 30-day average volume of 23.68 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Riot Blockchain shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire Whinstone for $651 million in cash and stock. Strength potentially also in sympathy with the increase in the price of bitcoin.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Riot Blockchain's stock was $46.9 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $79.5 and a low of $0.93 in the past 52 weeks.

