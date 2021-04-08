fbpx
Analyzing The Price Action In Marathon Digital Holdings Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 8, 2021 10:21 am
Marathon Digital Holdings's Stock Price And Volume Action

Marathon Digital Holdings's (NASDAQ:MARA) stock is trading up 11.97% to a price of $50.6. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 6.21 million, about 29.82% of its recent 30-day volume average of 20.82 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Marathon Digital shares are trading higher amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Marathon Digital Holdings's stock was $35.77 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $57.75 and a low of $0.38 in the past 52 weeks.

Movers Trading Ideas

