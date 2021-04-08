fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why EXFO's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Benzinga Insights
April 8, 2021 10:18 am
EXFO's Stock Price And Volume Action

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) is currently down 5.7% to a price of $4.14. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 53.89 thousand, about 125.28% of its recent 30-day volume average of 43.02 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: EXFO shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $4.16 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.69 and fallen to a low of $2.12.

