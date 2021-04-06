fbpx
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 6, 2021 12:41 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares increased by 5.13% to $10.76 during Tuesday's regular session.

Gainers

  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares increased by 5.13% to $10.76 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 350.7K, which is 18.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock rose 4.95% to $101.63. The current volume of 184.1K shares is 118.39% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares rose 4.54% to $10.58. The current volume of 569 shares is 145.15% of National Security Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock moved upwards by 4.43% to $32.4. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 925.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock moved upwards by 3.18% to $3.88. As of 12:40 EST, Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 37.0K, which is 12.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock rose 3.06% to $70.61. As of 12:40 EST, Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 125.3K, which is 49.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Losers

  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares declined by 2.86% to $4.77 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 15.3K, which is 18.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) shares decreased by 2.25% to $42.32. Employers Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 57.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock declined by 2.14% to $4.59. As of 12:40 EST, Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3K, which is 19.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.2 million.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock fell 1.96% to $9.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 33.9K, which is 29.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.6 million.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares declined by 1.81% to $42.96. As of 12:40 EST, Prudential's stock is trading at a volume of 70.2K, which is 19.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 billion.
  • SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) shares fell 1.79% to $10.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 65.2K, which is 10.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

