Why ContextLogic's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 6, 2021 10:05 am
ContextLogic's Stock Price And Volume Action

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) is currently up 2.61% to a price of $15.61. The stock's current volume for the day is 180.84 thousand, which is approximately 2.98% of its previous 30-day average volume of 6.07 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ContextLogic shares are trading higher after Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $22 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $21.65 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $32.85 and fallen to a low of $0.28.

