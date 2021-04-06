fbpx
Analyzing The Price Action In Dime Community Bancshares Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 6, 2021 10:03 am
Dime Community Bancshares's Stock Price And Volume Action

Dime Community Bancshares's (NASDAQ:DCOM) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 8.27% to a price of $33.6. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 35.81 thousand, about 19.97% of its recent 30-day volume average of 179.28 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Dime Community Bancshares are trading higher after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $17 to $43 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $28.14 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $33.4 and fallen to a low of $10.59.

