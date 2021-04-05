fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.99
318.58
+ 1.85%
DIA
+ 4.02
327.44
+ 1.21%
SPY
+ 5.52
395.12
+ 1.38%
TLT
-0.89
138.40
-0.65%
GLD
-0.10
162.09
-0.06%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 5, 2021 12:42 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares moved upwards by 3.74% to $5.26 during Monday's regular

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares moved upwards by 3.74% to $5.26 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0K shares, making up 33.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares moved upwards by 3.54% to $4.76. Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 64.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 299.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $108.1 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares rose 3.19% to $10.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 176.8K, which is 21.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.5 million.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) shares increased by 2.64% to $43.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 52.4K, which is 28.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock moved upwards by 2.56% to $4.0. The current volume of 24.9K shares is 23.05% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares rose 2.45% to $8.36. The current volume of 5.0 million shares is 26284.69% of Intl General Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.1 million.

Losers

  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell 5.23% to $8.52 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 18.7K, which is 9.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $445.0 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock declined by 4.8% to $4.17. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 62.2K shares, making up 14.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock decreased by 4.64% to $9.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 231, which is 5.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $140.8 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock declined by 3.81% to $3.79. The current volume of 114.2K shares is 37.69% of Hallmark Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $68.2 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock fell 3.43% to $10.14. The current volume of 434.6K shares is 22.57% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock declined by 2.97% to $71.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 218.0K, which is 16.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

See also: Cheap Health Insurance

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

