Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares moved upwards by 3.74% to $5.26 during Monday's regular

Gainers

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares moved upwards by 3.74% to $5.26 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0K shares, making up 33.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.

Losers

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell 5.23% to $8.52 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 18.7K, which is 9.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $445.0 million.

