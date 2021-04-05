Why Hancock Jaffe's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Hancock Jaffe's Stock Price And Volume Action

Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ:HJLI) is currently up 14.5% to a price of $7.3. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 884.11 thousand, about 233.62% of its recent 30-day volume average of 378.45 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are trading higher after the company announced it received IDE approval to begin VenoValve U.S. pivotal trial.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $7.71 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $20.25 and as low as $5.55.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.