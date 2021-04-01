fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.10
314.04
+ 1.6%
DIA
+ 0.24
329.88
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 2.79
393.54
+ 0.7%
TLT
+ 1.14
134.31
+ 0.84%
GLD
+ 1.62
158.39
+ 1.01%

Why BioXcel Therapeutics Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 1, 2021 9:53 am
BioXcel Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is currently down 12.05% to a price of $38.97. The stock's current volume for the day is 66.84 thousand, which is approximately 13.37% of its previous 30-day average volume of 499.89 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: BioXcel Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the company announced topline results from its Phase 1b/2 proof-of-concept RELEASE study of BXCL501.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of BioXcel Therapeutics's stock was $50.16 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $71.5 and a low of $16.0 in the past 52 weeks.

Movers Trading Ideas

