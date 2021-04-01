Why BioXcel Therapeutics Is Trading Lower Today

BioXcel Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is currently down 12.05% to a price of $38.97. The stock's current volume for the day is 66.84 thousand, which is approximately 13.37% of its previous 30-day average volume of 499.89 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: BioXcel Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the company announced topline results from its Phase 1b/2 proof-of-concept RELEASE study of BXCL501.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of BioXcel Therapeutics's stock was $50.16 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $71.5 and a low of $16.0 in the past 52 weeks.

