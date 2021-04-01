fbpx
Why Perion Network's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 1, 2021 9:55 am
Perion Network's Stock Price And Volume Action

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is currently up 6.08% to a price of $18.76. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 62.07 thousand, about 4.34% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.43 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Perion Network shares are trading higher after Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $21 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Perion Network's stock was $18.95 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $28.32 and a low of $4.13 in the past 52 weeks.

